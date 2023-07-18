U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Ronald Ragin, commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, gives remarks at the reactivation ceremony held on July 27, 2023 in Hangar 2, Katterbach-Kaserne, Germany. The ceremony formally reactivates the 7th Engineer Brigade after 31 years, as the only engineer brigade in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Signor) (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Signor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2023 Date Posted: 07.27.2023 08:19 Photo ID: 7937098 VIRIN: 230727-A-SS112-1004 Resolution: 4888x3259 Size: 6.2 MB Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Reactivates 7th Engineer Brigade After 31 Years [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Samuel Signor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.