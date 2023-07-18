Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Reactivates 7th Engineer Brigade After 31 Years [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S. Army Reactivates 7th Engineer Brigade After 31 Years

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Spc. Samuel Signor 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Ronald Ragin, commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, gives remarks at the reactivation ceremony held on July 27, 2023 in Hangar 2, Katterbach-Kaserne, Germany. The ceremony formally reactivates the 7th Engineer Brigade after 31 years, as the only engineer brigade in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Signor) (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Signor)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 08:19
    Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE 
    This work, U.S. Army Reactivates 7th Engineer Brigade After 31 Years [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Samuel Signor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Reactivates 7th Engineer Brigade After 31 Years

