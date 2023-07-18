U.S. Army Reactivates 7th Engineer Brigade After 31 Years

U.S. Army Col. Kyle Moulton, commander of the 7th Engineer Brigade, is handed the guidon by Brig. Gen. Ronald Ragin, commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, as he assumes command of the newly reactivated 7th Engineer Brigade at the reactivation ceremony held on July 27, 2023 in Hangar 2, Katterbach-Kaserne, Germany. The ceremony formally reactivates after 31 years, as the only engineer brigade in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Signor)

