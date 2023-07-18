U.S. Army Col. Kyle Moulton, commander of the 7th Engineer Brigade, gives his remarks as he assumes command and reactivates the 7th Engineer Brigade at the ceremony held on July 27, 2023 in Hangar 2, Katterbach-Kaserne, Germany. The ceremony formally reactivates the 7th Engineer Brigade after 31 years, as the only engineer brigade in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Signor) (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Signor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2023 Date Posted: 07.27.2023 08:19 Photo ID: 7937097 VIRIN: 230727-A-SS112-1003 Resolution: 4907x3271 Size: 6.08 MB Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Reactivates 7th Engineer Brigade After 31 Years [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Samuel Signor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.