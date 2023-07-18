U.S. Army Reactivates 7th Engineer Brigade After 31 Years

U.S. Army Col. Kyle Moulton, commander of the 7th Engineer Brigade (left), Brig. Gen. Ronald Ragin, commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command (center), and Command Sgt. Maj. Rufus Beaman, senior enlisted advisor of the 7th Engineer Brigade (right), stand at attention prior to reactivating and assuming command of the unit at the ceremony held on July 27, 2023 in Hangar 2, Katterbach-Kaserne, Germany. The ceremony formally reactivates after 31 years, as the only engineer brigade in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Signor) (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Signor)

