A formation of service members await the presentation of the Norwegian Foot March, or Marsjmerket, badge. Over 220 Soldiers competed July 25, but less than 150 were able to complete the march in the time allotted and receive the badge. One of them was 1st Lt. Katy Voss, an Active Duty for Operational Support-Reserve Component Soldier assigned to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade. She completed the 18.6-mile foot march in under five hours. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
405th AFSB LOGCAP officer victorious at Norwegian Foot March competition in Romania
