    405th AFSB LOGCAP officer victorious at Norwegian Foot March competition in Romania [Image 3 of 5]

    405th AFSB LOGCAP officer victorious at Norwegian Foot March competition in Romania

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    A formation of service members await the presentation of the Norwegian Foot March, or Marsjmerket, badge. Over 220 Soldiers competed July 25, but less than 150 were able to complete the march in the time allotted and receive the badge. One of them was 1st Lt. Katy Voss, an Active Duty for Operational Support-Reserve Component Soldier assigned to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade. She completed the 18.6-mile foot march in under five hours. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 01:22
    Photo ID: 7936892
    VIRIN: 230727-A-SM279-5233
    Resolution: 1122x756
    Size: 375.3 KB
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO 
    This work, 405th AFSB LOGCAP officer victorious at Norwegian Foot March competition in Romania [Image 5 of 5], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

