405th AFSB LOGCAP officer victorious at Norwegian Foot March competition in Romania

Photo By Cameron Porter | Master Sgt. Aquanita Burras presents 1st Lt. Katy Voss with the Norwegian Foot March badge. Voss recently completed a Norwegian Foot March competition July 25 in Romania, and her team of 405th Army Field Support Brigade Logistics Civil Augmentation Program professionals said they're very proud of her accomplishment. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

MIHAIL KOGĂLNICEANU AIR BASE, Romania – Crossing the finish line might have seemed like just another small victory for 1st Lt. Katy Voss, but it was a big win for her team and the 405th Army Field Support Brigade.



Voss recently completed a Norwegian Foot March competition in Romania, and her team of 405th AFSB Logistics Civil Augmentation Program professionals said they’re very proud of her.



“We are very proud of her and what she has accomplished as this was something that has been motivating her and something she’s been striving for,” said Maj. Tomaleshia Harris, 405th AFSB LOGCAP officer in charge in Romania. “We expected nothing less from her.”



As an Active Duty for Operational Support-Reserve Component Soldier assigned to 405th AFSB LOGCAP and deployed to Romania, on July 25 Voss had a chance to compete in a Norwegian Foot March, or Marsjmerket. She completed the 18.6-mile foot march in under five hours, earning the recognition and the special competition badge.



Over 220 Soldiers started but less than 150 were able to complete the march in the time allotted and receive the badge, Harris said.



“I went out there with the expectation that I was going to complete it no matter what,” said Voss. “It was very hot that night, but I pushed myself to meet the time hack. I went out and did what I said I was going to do.”



The Marsjmerket is a Norwegian armed forces skill badge. It originated in 1915 for the purpose of exposing civilians and new military recruits to what it’s like to be in the field. Since then, it has evolved to become a foreign service badge earned by completing the foot march to standard.



Voss is a Reserve Soldier and transportation officer home stationed in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Her unit in Maryland is the U.S. Army Reserve Legal Command, but she’s currently serving on a 7-month deployment as an ADOS-RC Soldier with the 405th AFSB in Europe.



The ADOS-RC program provides Reserve Soldiers with opportunities to deploy and develop professionally while working with various commands at multiple locations, many in Europe. Several ADOS-RC Soldiers currently serve in the 405th AFSB. ADOS-RC Soldiers add much-needed manpower support to gaining commands like the 405th AFSB. Army Reserve Soldiers of all ranks can apply for the ADOS-RC program. For more information on the program, Reserve Soldiers should contact their local Army Reserve recruiter or Reserve command.



LOGCAP is an Army strategic sourcing preferred resource for base operations support and sustainment services. LOGCAP services can include everything from laundry and food service to recreation, maintenance, power generation, information technology, medical services, physical security and more.



LOGCAP remains the contracted capability of choice for the Army and multiple joint partners for emergent and contingency operations. The 405th AFSB provides and coordinates U.S. Army Materiel Command enablers in support of U.S. Army Europe and Africa through LOGCAP, which is capable of providing support services to deployed Soldiers, joint forces, non-military federal agencies and coalition forces. LOGCAP provides basic life support services to the troops, builds base camps, and takes them down as required. In addition to combat operations, LOGCAP is capable of supporting humanitarian contingencies and other missions as needed.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and under the operational control of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging AMC’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.