405th AFSB LOGCAP officer victorious at Norwegian Foot March competition in Romania

Master Sgt. Aquanita Burras presents 1st Lt. Katy Voss with the Norwegian Foot March badge. Voss recently completed a Norwegian Foot March competition July 25 in Romania, and her team of 405th Army Field Support Brigade Logistics Civil Augmentation Program professionals said they’re very proud of her accomplishment. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

