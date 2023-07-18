Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    405th AFSB LOGCAP officer victorious at Norwegian Foot March competition in Romania [Image 5 of 5]

    405th AFSB LOGCAP officer victorious at Norwegian Foot March competition in Romania

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Master Sgt. Aquanita Burras presents 1st Lt. Katy Voss with the Norwegian Foot March badge. Voss recently completed a Norwegian Foot March competition July 25 in Romania, and her team of 405th Army Field Support Brigade Logistics Civil Augmentation Program professionals said they’re very proud of her accomplishment. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 01:22
    VIRIN: 230727-A-SM279-5342
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO 
    This work, 405th AFSB LOGCAP officer victorious at Norwegian Foot March competition in Romania [Image 5 of 5], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

