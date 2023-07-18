Cheyenne Mountain SFS Exercise

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo-- Staff Sergent Uriel Corza, 21st Security Forces Squadron response team leader, provides a situations report during an exercise at Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station (CMSFS), Colorado, 20 June, 2023. During the exercise, Firefighters from the CMSFS Fire Department conducted a life-saving scenario in which members of the fire team suppressed a car fire, saved a simulated patient, and coordinated medevac transportation efforts with a local Flight For Life quick response helicopter. The exercise, conducted by the Space Base Delta 1 Inspector General (IG) team, was to demonstrate and evaluate the emergency services agencies' ability to provide these skills should they be required in a real world situation. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Dennis Rogers)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 18:51
|Photo ID:
|7936388
|VIRIN:
|230720-F-WR604-1007
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|9.99 MB
|Location:
|SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|17
