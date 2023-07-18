SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo-- Flight For Life pilot John Kelley talks with Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station Fire Department firefighters about medevac helicopter safety precautions during a natural disaster exercise scenario at the mountain base. The Fire Department conducted a life-saving scenario in which members of the fire team suppresed a car fire, saved a simulated patient, and coordinated medevac transportation efforts with the local quick response helicopter. The exercise, conducted by the Space Base Delta 1 Inspector General (IG) team on July 20, 2023, was to demonstrate and evaluate the emergency services agencies' ability to provide these skills should they be required in a real world situation. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Dennis Rogers)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 18:51
|Photo ID:
|7936386
|VIRIN:
|230720-F-WR604-1012
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|3.75 MB
|Location:
|SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|12
This work, Cheyenne Mountain SFS Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by Dennis Rogers, identified by DVIDS
