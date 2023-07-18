Cheyenne Mountain SFS Exercise

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo-- Firefighters from the United States Air Force (USAF) Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station Fire Department conducted a life-saving scenario in which members of the fire team suppressed a car fire, saved a simulated patient, and coordinated medevac transportation efforts with a local Flight For Life quick response helicopter. The exercise, conducted by the Space Base Delta 1 Inspector General (IG) team on July 20, 2023, was to demonstrate and evaluate the emergency services agencies' ability to provide these skills should they be required in a real world situation. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Dennis Rogers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2023 Date Posted: 07.26.2023 18:51 Photo ID: 7936385 VIRIN: 230720-F-WR604-1005 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 16.04 MB Location: SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, US