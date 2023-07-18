Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cheyenne Mountain Exercise

    Cheyenne Mountain Exercise

    CO, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Space Base Delta 1

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo-- Firefighters from the United States Air Force (USAF) Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station Fire Department conducted a life-saving scenario in which members of the fire team suppressed a car fire, saved a simulated patient, and coordinated medevac transportation efforts with a local Flight For Life quick response helicopter. The exercise, conducted by the Space Base Delta 1 Inspector General (IG) team on July 20, 2023, was to demonstrate and evaluate the emergency services agencies' ability to provide these skills should they be required in a real world situation. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Dalton Prejeant)

