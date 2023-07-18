Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Royal Bermuda Regiment instructors train the Guyana Police Service on Public Order Riot Training during TRADEWINDS 23 [Image 8 of 10]

    Royal Bermuda Regiment instructors train the Guyana Police Service on Public Order Riot Training during TRADEWINDS 23

    GEORGETOWN, GUYANA

    07.23.2023

    Photo by Maj. Jeremy Idleman 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Royal Bermuda Regiment instructors train the Guyana Police Service on Public Order Riot Training during TRADEWINDS 23, July 23, 2023. Colour Sergeant Sergio White teaching his lesson on Barricade Drills. (Royal Bermuda Regiment photo by Lt. LeeAnn Tucker)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 11:01
    Photo ID: 7935327
    VIRIN: 230723-O-A5004-1246
    Resolution: 6000x2866
    Size: 9.61 MB
    Location: GEORGETOWN, GY 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 5

    This work, Royal Bermuda Regiment instructors train the Guyana Police Service on Public Order Riot Training during TRADEWINDS 23 [Image 10 of 10], by MAJ Jeremy Idleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PARTNERSHIPS
    ARSOUTH
    GUYANA
    ENDURING PROMISE
    TW23
    TRADEWINDS23

