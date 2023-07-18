The Royal Bermuda Regiment instructors train the Guyana Police Service on Public Order Riot Training during TRADEWINDS 23, July 23, 2023. The Guyana Police Officers are preparing to make a rapid advance in formation. (Royal Bermuda Regiment photo by Lt. LeeAnn Tucker)
