The Royal Bermuda Regiment instructors train the Guyana Police Service on Public Order Riot Training during TRADEWINDS 23, July 23, 2023. Captain Ryan Eve from the Royal Bermuda Regiment briefs the Rioters from the Guyana Police Cadets on the exercise they are about to take part in. (Royal Bermuda Regiment photo by Lt. LeeAnn Tucker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2023 Date Posted: 07.26.2023 11:01 Photo ID: 7935322 VIRIN: 230723-O-A5004-1242 Resolution: 3984x2656 Size: 6.58 MB Location: GEORGETOWN, GY Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Royal Bermuda Regiment instructors train the Guyana Police Service on Public Order Riot Training during TRADEWINDS 23 [Image 10 of 10], by MAJ Jeremy Idleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.