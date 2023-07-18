230722-N-KW492-2734 INDIAN OCEAN (July 22, 2023) Commanding Officer, Capt. Victor Garza, from Gilroy, California, oversees the ship's operations on the starboard bridge wing of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the Indian Ocean during Talisman Sabre 23, July 22, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2023 Date Posted: 07.26.2023 03:14 Photo ID: 7934829 VIRIN: 230722-N-KW492-2734 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 985.9 KB Location: INDIAN OCEAN Hometown: GILROY, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commanding Officer, Capt. Victor Garza Oversees Ship's Operations Aboard USS Antietam (CG 54) during Talisman Sabre [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.