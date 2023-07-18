USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Transits Indian Ocean During Talisman Sabre 23

230722-N-KW492-2515 INDIAN OCEAN (July 22, 2023) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) transits the Indian Ocean during Talisman Sabre 23, July 22, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

