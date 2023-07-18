USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Transits Indian Ocean During Talisman Sabre 23

230722-N-KW492-2374 INDIAN OCEAN (July 22, 2023) The U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) sails in formation behind the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the Indian Ocean during Talisman Sabre 23, July 22, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

