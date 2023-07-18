Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Transits Indian Ocean During Talisman Sabre 23 [Image 2 of 7]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Transits Indian Ocean During Talisman Sabre 23

    INDIAN OCEAN

    07.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230722-N-KW492-2374 INDIAN OCEAN (July 22, 2023) The U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) sails in formation behind the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the Indian Ocean during Talisman Sabre 23, July 22, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

