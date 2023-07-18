Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commanding Officer, Capt. Victor Garza and Bridge Watch Team Oversee Ship's Operations Aboard USS Antietam (CG 54) during Talisman Sabre [Image 6 of 7]

    Commanding Officer, Capt. Victor Garza and Bridge Watch Team Oversee Ship's Operations Aboard USS Antietam (CG 54) during Talisman Sabre

    INDIAN OCEAN

    07.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230722-N-KW492-2659 INDIAN OCEAN (July 22, 2023) Commanding Officer, Capt. Victor Garza, from Gilroy, California, and the bridge watch team oversee ship's operations on the starboard bridge wing of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the Indian Ocean during Talisman Sabre 23, July 22, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 03:14
    Photo ID: 7934828
    VIRIN: 230722-N-KW492-2659
    Resolution: 6693x4462
    Size: 892.5 KB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Hometown: GILROY, CA, US
    This work, Commanding Officer, Capt. Victor Garza and Bridge Watch Team Oversee Ship's Operations Aboard USS Antietam (CG 54) during Talisman Sabre [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Antietam (CG 54)
    TalismanSabre
    TS23.
    Talisman Sabre 23

