A group of C-21 pilots pose with their friends and family on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, July 7, 2023. The gathering was to celebrate the successful missions of the C-21 after it ceased operations at Al-Udeid Airbase. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Violette Hosack)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2023 Date Posted: 07.25.2023 13:32 Photo ID: 7933330 VIRIN: 230706-F-YH673-1122 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.34 MB Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Al-Udeid Airbase bid a fond farewell to the C-21 after 32 years [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Violette Hosack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.