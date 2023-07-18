U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Peyton Lafrentz, 458th Airlift Squadron first pilot, gets sprayed down on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, July 7, 2023. After returning a C-21 home from Al-Udeid, the pilots got sprayed with water as a “welcome home”. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Violette Hosack)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2023 13:32
|Photo ID:
|7933327
|VIRIN:
|230706-F-YH673-1061
|Resolution:
|3352x2235
|Size:
|751.11 KB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Al-Udeid Airbase bid a fond farewell to the C-21 after 32 years [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Violette Hosack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
