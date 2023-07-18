Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Al-Udeid Airbase bid a fond farewell to the C-21 after 32 years [Image 1 of 5]

    Al-Udeid Airbase bid a fond farewell to the C-21 after 32 years

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Violette Hosack 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A C-21 flying home from Al-Udeid Airbase on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, July 7, 2023. After 32 years, the C-21 will no longer be serving at Al-Udeid Airbase. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Violette Hosack)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 13:32
    Photo ID: 7933323
    VIRIN: 230706-F-YH673-1013
    Resolution: 1881x1254
    Size: 157.77 KB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Al-Udeid Airbase bid a fond farewell to the C-21 after 32 years [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Violette Hosack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Al-Udeid Airbase bid a fond farewell to the C-21 after 32 years
    Al-Udeid Airbase bid a fond farewell to the C-21 after 32 years
    Al-Udeid Airbase bid a fond farewell to the C-21 after 32 years
    Al-Udeid Airbase bid a fond farewell to the C-21 after 32 years
    Al-Udeid Airbase bid a fond farewell to the C-21 after 32 years

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Scott Air Force Base
    375th Air Mobility Wing
    Team Scott

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT