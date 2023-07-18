Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Al-Udeid Airbase bid a fond farewell to the C-21 after 32 years [Image 2 of 5]

    Al-Udeid Airbase bid a fond farewell to the C-21 after 32 years

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Violette Hosack 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Jonathan Daniels, 458th Airlift Squadron instructor pilot, gets sprayed down during a celebration on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, July 7, 2023. After returning a C-21 home from Al-Udeid, the pilots got sprayed with water as a “welcome home”. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Violette Hosack)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 13:32
    Photo ID: 7933325
    VIRIN: 230706-F-YH673-1056
    Resolution: 2149x3223
    Size: 845.13 KB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    Scott Air Force Base
    375th Air Mobility Wing
    Team Scott

