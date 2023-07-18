U.S. Air Force Maj. Jonathan Daniels, 458th Airlift Squadron instructor pilot, gets sprayed down during a celebration on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, July 7, 2023. After returning a C-21 home from Al-Udeid, the pilots got sprayed with water as a “welcome home”. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Violette Hosack)

Date Taken: 07.06.2023 Date Posted: 07.25.2023 VIRIN: 230706-F-YH673-1056 This work, Al-Udeid Airbase bid a fond farewell to the C-21 after 32 years [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Violette Hosack