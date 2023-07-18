Gen. Laura J. Richardson, Commander, U.S. Southern Command addresses senior leaders and staffs of 20 partnered nations during the UNITAS LXIV closing ceremony at Club Naval, Cartagena, Colombia, July 21, 2023. “Individually we are strong; but together we are invincible,” said Gen. Richardson in her remarks. UNITAS, which is Latin for ‘unity,’ practices amphibious integration while sharing tactics, techniques, and procedures across the integrated partner nations. The exercise focuses on enhancing interoperability amongst 20 partner nations and joint U.S. forces during littoral and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote democracy, peace, stability, and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Maj. Jeremy Wheeler)

