    UNITAS LXIV: Closing Ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    UNITAS LXIV: Closing Ceremony

    CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA

    07.21.2023

    Photo by Maj. Jeremy Wheeler 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    Gen. Laura J. Richardson, Commander, U.S. Southern Command addresses senior leaders and staffs of 20 partnered nations during the UNITAS LXIV closing ceremony at Club Naval, Cartagena, Colombia, July 21, 2023. “Individually we are strong; but together we are invincible,” said Gen. Richardson in her remarks. UNITAS, which is Latin for ‘unity,’ practices amphibious integration while sharing tactics, techniques, and procedures across the integrated partner nations. The exercise focuses on enhancing interoperability amongst 20 partner nations and joint U.S. forces during littoral and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote democracy, peace, stability, and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Maj. Jeremy Wheeler)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 12:58
    Photo ID: 7930932
    VIRIN: 230721-M-VM900-7433
    Resolution: 4449x2865
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: CARTAGENA, CO 
    Hometown: MIAMI, FL, US
    Hometown: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
    This work, UNITAS LXIV: Closing Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Jeremy Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

