Colombian flag bearers deliver the symbolic UNITAS flags to the Naval Commandants of Colombia and Chile during the UNITAS LXIV closing ceremony at Club Naval, Cartagena, Colombia, July 21, 2023. The ceremonial exchange of flags signified the handover of UNITAS exercise control from the 2023 UNITAS host, Colombia, to the UNITAS 2024 host, Chile. UNITAS is the world's longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise that brings together forces from 20 countries to include Belize, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, France, Germany, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Spain, South Korea, United Kingdom, Uruguay, and the United States. The exercise focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during littoral and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote democracy, peace, stability and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Maj. Jeremy Wheeler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2023 Date Posted: 07.24.2023 12:58 Photo ID: 7930933 VIRIN: 230721-M-VM900-7703 Resolution: 5527x3837 Size: 3.01 MB Location: CARTAGENA, CO Hometown: MIAMI, FL, US Hometown: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 8 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, UNITAS LXIV: Closing Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Jeremy Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.