    UNITAS LXIV: Closing Ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    UNITAS LXIV: Closing Ceremony

    CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA

    07.21.2023

    Photo by Maj. Jeremy Wheeler 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    A Colombian color guard stands at attention before senior leaders from Colombia, Chile, and the United States at the closing ceremony of UNITAS LXIV, at Club Naval in Cartagena, Colombia, July 21, 2023. UNITAS, which is Latin for “unity,” was conceived in 1959 and has taken place annually since first conducted in 1960. This year marks the 64th iteration of the world’s longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise. Additionally, this year the Colombian Navy will celebrate its bicentennial. The exercise focuses on enhancing interoperability amongst the partnered nations and joint forces during littoral and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote democracy, peace, stability and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Maj. Jeremy Wheeler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 12:57
    VIRIN: 230721-M-VM900-7190
    Location: CARTAGENA, CO 
    Hometown: MIAMI, FL, US
    Hometown: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
