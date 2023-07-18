A Colombian color guard stands at attention before senior leaders from Colombia, Chile, and the United States at the closing ceremony of UNITAS LXIV, at Club Naval in Cartagena, Colombia, July 21, 2023. UNITAS, which is Latin for “unity,” was conceived in 1959 and has taken place annually since first conducted in 1960. This year marks the 64th iteration of the world’s longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise. Additionally, this year the Colombian Navy will celebrate its bicentennial. The exercise focuses on enhancing interoperability amongst the partnered nations and joint forces during littoral and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote democracy, peace, stability and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Maj. Jeremy Wheeler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2023 Date Posted: 07.24.2023 12:57 Photo ID: 7930930 VIRIN: 230721-M-VM900-7190 Resolution: 3393x3993 Size: 1.91 MB Location: CARTAGENA, CO Hometown: MIAMI, FL, US Hometown: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, UNITAS LXIV: Closing Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Jeremy Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.