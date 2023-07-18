Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Milestone achieved: Ramstein AB celebrates its newest SNCOs [Image 4 of 4]

    Milestone achieved: Ramstein AB celebrates its newest SNCOs

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.21.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander, addresses the senior noncommissioned officer inductees at a ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 21, 2023. A SNCO induction ceremony is a significant milestone in the career of enlisted personnel, marking their transition into senior leadership roles within the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler)

