    Milestone achieved: Ramstein AB celebrates its newest SNCOs [Image 1 of 4]

    Milestone achieved: Ramstein AB celebrates its newest SNCOs

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.21.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander, far left, welcomes Ramstein’s newest senior noncommissioned officer inductees during a SNCO induction ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 21, 2023. Inductees were presented a medallion, certificate and a gift to commemorate their achievement of reaching the highest tier of the enlisted force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler)

