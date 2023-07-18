U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander, far left, welcomes Ramstein’s newest senior noncommissioned officer inductees during a SNCO induction ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 21, 2023. Inductees were presented a medallion, certificate and a gift to commemorate their achievement of reaching the highest tier of the enlisted force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2023 10:05
|Photo ID:
|7930542
|VIRIN:
|230721-F-RT830-1599
|Resolution:
|5878x3354
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Milestone achieved: Ramstein AB celebrates its newest SNCOs [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Kaitlyn Oiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
