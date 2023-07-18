Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Milestone achieved: Ramstein AB celebrates its newest SNCOs [Image 3 of 4]

    Milestone achieved: Ramstein AB celebrates its newest SNCOs

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.21.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Senior noncommissioned officer inductees stand in recognition of their achievements at a ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 21, 2023. The ceremony served as a moment of pride and celebration for the inductees and their families, as well as recognition of their increase in responsibilities as leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler)

    Induction Ceremony
    SNCO
    Mission Ready
    Global Gateway

