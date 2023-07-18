Senior noncommissioned officer inductees stand in recognition of their achievements at a ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 21, 2023. The ceremony served as a moment of pride and celebration for the inductees and their families, as well as recognition of their increase in responsibilities as leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2023 Date Posted: 07.24.2023 10:05 Photo ID: 7930544 VIRIN: 230721-F-RT830-1913 Resolution: 5101x3295 Size: 762.06 KB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 6 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Milestone achieved: Ramstein AB celebrates its newest SNCOs [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Kaitlyn Oiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.