Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Milestone achieved: Ramstein AB celebrates its newest SNCOs [Image 2 of 4]

    Milestone achieved: Ramstein AB celebrates its newest SNCOs

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.21.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The Ramstein Air Base Honor Guard presents the colors at a senior noncommissioned officer induction ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 21, 2023. The ceremony is a significant milestone in the career of the enlisted personnel, marking their transition into senior leadership roles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 10:05
    Photo ID: 7930543
    VIRIN: 230721-F-RT830-1603
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Milestone achieved: Ramstein AB celebrates its newest SNCOs [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Kaitlyn Oiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Milestone achieved: Ramstein AB celebrates its newest SNCOs
    Milestone achieved: Ramstein AB celebrates its newest SNCOs
    Milestone achieved: Ramstein AB celebrates its newest SNCOs
    Milestone achieved: Ramstein AB celebrates its newest SNCOs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Induction Ceremony
    SNCO
    Mission Ready
    Global Gateway

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT