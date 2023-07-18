The Ramstein Air Base Honor Guard presents the colors at a senior noncommissioned officer induction ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 21, 2023. The ceremony is a significant milestone in the career of the enlisted personnel, marking their transition into senior leadership roles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2023 10:05
|Photo ID:
|7930543
|VIRIN:
|230721-F-RT830-1603
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|5
This work, Milestone achieved: Ramstein AB celebrates its newest SNCOs [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Kaitlyn Oiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT