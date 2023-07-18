Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mental Health First Aider course provides first responders tools to give vital help to those in need

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.28.2023

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and British civilians from the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department and 100th Security Forces Squadron interact during a role play session during a Mental Health First Aider course as Maj. Pauline Murray-Knight MBE, right, MHFA national trainer, listens to their responses at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 27, 2023. The two-day course was taught to first responders to help provide them the knowledge and confidence to help assist someone experiencing a mental health breakdown, challenge or crisis that they may be responding to or involved with. Attendees were encouraged to wear civilian clothes and use first names only, to allow all ranks to talk freely with each other about the topics covered. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    This work, Mental Health First Aider course provides first responders tools to give vital help to those in need [Image 4 of 4], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Security Forces Squadron
    100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department
    Mental Health First Aid

