    Mental Health First Aider course provides first responders tools to give vital help to those in need [Image 1 of 4]

    Mental Health First Aider course provides first responders tools to give vital help to those in need

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.28.2023

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    British civilians and U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department and 100th Security Forces Squadron, finish up their two-day Mental Health First Aider course with a group photo with Maj. Pauline Murray-Knight MBE, center, MHFA national trainer, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 27, 2023. First responders from both squadrons attended the training to help provide them the knowledge and confidence to help assist someone experiencing a mental health breakdown, challenge or crisis that they may be responding to or involved with. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Security Forces Squadron
    100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department
    Mental Health First Aid

