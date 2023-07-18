Mental Health First Aider course provides first responders tools to give vital help to those in need

British civilians and U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department and 100th Security Forces Squadron, finish up their two-day Mental Health First Aider course with a group photo with Maj. Pauline Murray-Knight MBE, center, MHFA national trainer, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 27, 2023. First responders from both squadrons attended the training to help provide them the knowledge and confidence to help assist someone experiencing a mental health breakdown, challenge or crisis that they may be responding to or involved with. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

Date Taken: 06.28.2023 Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB