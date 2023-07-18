U.S. Air Force and British civilian firefighters from the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department, and U. S. Air Force 100th Security Forces Squadron Airmen role play during an interactive session as part of a two-day Mental Health First Aider course at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 27, 2023. Attendees took turns playing the role of both a person dealing with mental health issues and someone listening and helping them talk through their fears and concerns, in a variety of scenarios. First responders from both squadrons attended the training to help provide them the knowledge and confidence to help assist someone experiencing a mental health breakdown, challenge or crisis that they may be responding to or involved with. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2023 Date Posted: 07.24.2023 06:15 Photo ID: 7930308 VIRIN: 230628-F-EJ686-1035 Resolution: 3693x3029 Size: 1.2 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mental Health First Aider course provides first responders tools to give vital help to those in need [Image 4 of 4], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.