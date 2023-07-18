Mental Health First Aider course provides first responders tools to give vital help to those in need

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 100th Security Forces Squadron, left, and 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department, role play during an interactive session as part of a two-day Mental Health First Aider course at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 27, 2023. First responders from both squadrons attended the training to help provide them the knowledge and confidence to help assist someone experiencing a mental health breakdown, challenge or crisis that they may be responding to or involved with. Attendees were encouraged to wear civilian clothes and use first names only, to allow all ranks to talk freely with each other about the topics covered. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

Date Taken: 06.28.2023
Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB