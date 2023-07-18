Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Canberra Freedom of Entry Australia [Image 1 of 10]

    USS Canberra Freedom of Entry Australia

    SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA

    07.22.2023

    Photo by EJ Hersom   

    The official party reviews Royal Australian Navy sailors from HMAS Canberra and the U.S. crew of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Canberra (LCS 30) during the Freedom of Entry march in Canberra, Australia July 23, 2023.
    From right are Chief Police Officer of the Australian Capital Territory Neil Gaughan, Royal Australian Chief of Navy Vice Admiral Mark Hammond, 7th Chief Minister of the Australian Capital Territory Andrew James Barr, U.S. Ambassador to Australia the Honorable Caroline Kennedy, and U.S. Navy Rear Admiral (Sel) Kevin Smith, program executive officer of Small and Unmanned Combatants. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

    TAGS

    Sydney
    USS Canberra
    EJ Hersom
    HMAS Canberra
    CanberraCommissioning

