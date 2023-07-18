USS Canberra Freedom of Entry Australia

The official party reviews Royal Australian Navy sailors from HMAS Canberra and the U.S. crew of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Canberra (LCS 30) during the Freedom of Entry march in Canberra, Australia July 23, 2023.

From right are Chief Police Officer of the Australian Capital Territory Neil Gaughan, Royal Australian Chief of Navy Vice Admiral Mark Hammond, 7th Chief Minister of the Australian Capital Territory Andrew James Barr, U.S. Ambassador to Australia the Honorable Caroline Kennedy, and U.S. Navy Rear Admiral (Sel) Kevin Smith, program executive officer of Small and Unmanned Combatants. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

Date Taken: 07.22.2023 Date Posted: 07.24.2023