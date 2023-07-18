The U.S. Navy 7th Fleet Band plays during the Freedom of Entry march in Canberra, Australia July 23, 2023. Being granted Freedom of Entry allows a visiting military unit to march through the streets with swords drawn, bayonets fixed, drums beating, bands playing and ensigns flying. This is the first time an Australian city has granted the honor to a foreign military unit. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2023 02:26
|Photo ID:
|7930217
|VIRIN:
|230723-D-DB155-1032
|Resolution:
|1800x1012
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|SYDNEY, NSW, AU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Canberra Freedom of Entry Australia [Image 10 of 10], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT