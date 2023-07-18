Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Canberra Freedom of Entry Australia [Image 2 of 10]

    USS Canberra Freedom of Entry Australia

    SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA

    07.22.2023

    Photo by EJ Hersom   

    Chief Police Officer of the Australian Capital Territory Neil Gaughan stops the crew of the USS Canberra during the Freedom of Entry march in Canberra, Australia July 23, 2023. Being granted Freedom of Entry allows a military unit to march through the streets with swords drawn, bayonets fixed, drums beating, bands playing and ensigns flying. This is the first time an Australian city has granted the honor to a foreign military unit. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2023
    This work, USS Canberra Freedom of Entry Australia [Image 10 of 10], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sydney
    USS Canberra
    EJ Hersom
    HMAS Canberra
    CanberraCommissioning

