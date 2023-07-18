USS Canberra Freedom of Entry Australia

The U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard marches in the Freedom of Entry march in Canberra, Australia July 23, 2023. Being granted Freedom of Entry allows a military unit to march through the streets with swords drawn, bayonets fixed, drums beating, bands playing and ensigns flying. This is the first time an Australian city has granted the honor to a foreign military unit. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

