Sailors and families from Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) and members of the local Sasebo community watch a parade of emergency vehicles during National Night Out 2023 at CFAS’s Nimitz Park July 22, 2023. National Night Out is a public safety-themed annual event that promotes police and emergency first responder-community partnerships, taking place across thousands of communities from all fifty states, U.S. territories, and military bases worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2023 Date Posted: 07.24.2023 02:10 Photo ID: 7930197 VIRIN: 230722-N-HI376-1994 Resolution: 6728x4490 Size: 953.79 KB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 15 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAS National Night Out 2023 [Image 25 of 25], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.