CFAS National Night Out 2023

Sailors and families from Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) and members of the local Sasebo community watch a fireworks show during National Night Out 2023 at CFAS’s Nimitz Park July 22, 2023. National Night Out is a public safety-themed annual event that promotes police and emergency first responder-community partnerships, taking place across thousands of communities from all fifty states, U.S. territories, and military bases worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2023 02:10
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
