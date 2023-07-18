CFAS National Night Out 2023

Chief Master-at-Arms Terrence Savoy, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), poses with a family in front of a patrol vehicle during National Night Out 2023 at CFAS’s Nimitz Park July 22, 2023. National Night Out is a public safety-themed annual event that promotes police and emergency first responder-community partnerships, taking place across thousands of communities from all fifty states, U.S. territories, and military bases worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)
