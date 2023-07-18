Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS National Night Out 2023 [Image 18 of 25]

    CFAS National Night Out 2023

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Chief Master-at-Arms Terrence Savoy, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), poses with a family in front of a patrol vehicle during National Night Out 2023 at CFAS’s Nimitz Park July 22, 2023. National Night Out is a public safety-themed annual event that promotes police and emergency first responder-community partnerships, taking place across thousands of communities from all fifty states, U.S. territories, and military bases worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 02:10
    Photo ID: 7930191
    VIRIN: 230722-N-HI376-1648
    Resolution: 5863x4021
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS National Night Out 2023 [Image 25 of 25], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CFAS
    First Responders
    Community
    Police
    National Night Out
    Navy Security Forces

