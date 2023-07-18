CFAS National Night Out 2023

Chief Master-at-Arms Terrence Savoy, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), poses with a family in front of a patrol vehicle during National Night Out 2023 at CFAS’s Nimitz Park July 22, 2023. National Night Out is a public safety-themed annual event that promotes police and emergency first responder-community partnerships, taking place across thousands of communities from all fifty states, U.S. territories, and military bases worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

Date Taken: 07.22.2023
Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP