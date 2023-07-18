Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Night Out 2023 at CFAS Nimitz Park

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.24.2023

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) hosted National Night Out 2023 at CFAS’s Nimitz Park July 22, 2023.

    National Night Out is an annual public safety-themed event that enhances partnerships between communities and their police forces and emergency first responders and takes place across thousands of communities from all fifty states, U.S. territories, and military bases worldwide. This year marked the sixth National Night Out event at CFAS and was open to all members of the Sasebo community.

    CFAS National Night Out included demonstrations and displays by Navy security forces assigned to CFAS; Commander Navy Region Japan Fire and Emergency Services, Sasebo; U.S. Navy Medical Readiness Training Unit Sasebo; Sasebo City Police Department; Sasebo City Fire Department; Japan Self-Defense Forces; and the Japan Coast Guard.

    The joint participation by the U.S. and Japanese emergency service organizations emphasized the relationship between first responders at CFAS and in the local Sasebo community.

    “National Night Out is a fantastic opportunity to build on and nurture the relationships between our base and the local Sasebo first responders,” said Master-at-Arms 1st Class Silas Perry. “It allows us to demonstrate the teamwork, coordination, and dedication required to keep our community safe on both sides of the blue line. We host National Night Out together to present a united front of first responders who are trained, equipped, and ready to respond to any call for service on or off base.”

    The event included U.S. Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force military working dog team demonstrations, a performance by a Japan Ground Self-Defense Force taiko drum team, and a karate demonstration by children from the Sasebo community. Along with the performances, guests enjoyed food, beverages, games and live music as they interacted face-to-face with first responders and got hands-on experience with their equipment. The night concluded with fireworks and a parade of emergency vehicles around the park.

    “Often times first responder interactions with the community are in high-stress situations such as vehicle accidents, fire or medical emergencies,” said Perry. “National Night Out is the perfect stress-free environment for first responders to build rapport and establish relationships with the community we serve.”

    Close to 2,500 members of the local community visited Nimitz Park to participate in this year’s celebration of the Sasebo area’s emergency services.

    "CFAS National Night Out, 2023 was a tremendous success,” said Lt. Stephen Caezza, security officer of CFAS. “Our unit pride was yet again showcased through the hard work and dedication of our Sailors, and civilians alike. We'd like to thank everyone for attending and to our volunteers for such a memorable experience and we look forward to next year's event."

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 02:32
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
