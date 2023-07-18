Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    16th CAB, Battle Group Griffin FARP Operations [Image 19 of 21]

    16th CAB, Battle Group Griffin FARP Operations

    TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.22.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Ashunteia Smith 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    A UH-60 Black Hawk assigned to 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, Task Force Warhawk, Battle Group Griffin, prepares to land at the Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP), to refuel as they continue to participate in Exercise Talisman Sabre, in a training area outside of Townsville, Queensland, Australia, July 22, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ashunteia’ Smith, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 00:22
    Photo ID: 7929995
    VIRIN: 230721-A-XX639-1032
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 14.78 MB
    Location: TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 16th CAB, Battle Group Griffin FARP Operations [Image 21 of 21], by SGT Ashunteia Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chinook
    UK
    Australia
    Fueler
    TalismanSabre23

