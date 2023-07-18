16th CAB, Battle Group Griffin FARP Operations

Spc. Isaiah Thomas, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, Task Force Warhawk, Battle Group (BG) Griffin, shows a fueler assigned to the British Armed Forces, BG Griffin, how to refuel a CH-47 Chinook, assigned to 16th CAB, TF Warhawk, BG Griffin, at the Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP), as they continue to participate in Exercise Talisman Sabre, in a training area outside of Townsville, Queensland, Australia, July 22, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ashunteia’ Smith, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)

