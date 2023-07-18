16th CAB, Battle Group Griffin FARP Operations

A fueler from the Australian Defence Force, Battle Group Griffin, guides an UH-60 Black Hawk assigned to 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, Task Force Warhawk, BG Griffin to the fueling point as they land to refuel at the Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP), as they continue to participate in Exercise Talisman Sabre, in a training area outside of Townsville, Queensland, Australia, July 22, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ashunteia’ Smith, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)

