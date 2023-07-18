16th CAB, Battle Group Griffin FARP Operations

Battle Group (BG) Griffin fuelers prepare to fuel a NH-90 assigned to the Royal New Zealand Air Force, BG Griffin as it lands at the Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP), as they continue to participate in Exercise Talisman Sabre, in a training area outside of Townsville, Queensland, Australia, July 22, 2023. Battle Group Griffin is composed of Soldiers from 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, Australian Defence Force, British Armed Forces, and the New Zealand Defence Force. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ashunteia’ Smith, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)

