Camp Zama Red Cross Club youth volunteers meet fellow American teens, showcase installation

Staff Sgt. Joshua Mckerley, center, assigned to U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan, poses for a photo with exchange students from Smyrna, Tennessee, and youth volunteers from the Camp Zama Red Cross Club July 20 on Camp Zama during an installation tour there. Smyrna has been the sister city of Zama City, in which Camp Zama partially resides, since 1991, and the group is in Japan as part of a student exchange program.

