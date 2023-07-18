Cyrus Joyner, 17, an exchange student from Smyrna, Tennessee, sits in a military vehicle July 20 on Camp Zama during an installation tour there. Smyrna has been the sister city of Zama City, in which Camp Zama partially resides, since 1991, and Joyner and three other students are in Japan as part of a student exchange program.
Camp Zama Red Cross Club youth volunteers meet fellow American teens, showcase installation
