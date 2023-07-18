Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Zama Red Cross Club youth volunteers meet fellow American teens, showcase installation [Image 5 of 5]

    Camp Zama Red Cross Club youth volunteers meet fellow American teens, showcase installation

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Staff Sgt. Joshua Mckerley, left, assigned to U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan, talks to exchange students from Smyrna, Tennessee, and youth volunteers from the Camp Zama Red Cross Club July 20 on Camp Zama during an installation tour there. Smyrna has been the sister city of Zama City, in which Camp Zama partially resides, since 1991, and the group is in Japan as part of a student exchange program.

