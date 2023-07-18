Camp Zama Red Cross Club youth volunteers meet fellow American teens, showcase installation

Exchange students from Smyrna, Tennessee, pose for a photo with youth volunteers from the Camp Zama Red Cross Club and Soldiers assigned to the 311th Military Intelligence Battalion July 20 on Camp Zama during an installation tour there. Smyrna has been the sister city of Zama City, in which Camp Zama partially resides, since 1991, and the group is in Japan as part of a student exchange program.

